Iowa police investigate attempt to snatch toddler

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating what they say was an attempt to snatch a 2-year-old child from a sidewalk.

Police say in a news release that the incident happened Sunday afternoon, when officers responded to a possible child abduction attempt near Huntington Park in north-central Cedar Rapids.

Arriving officers learned that a man wearing a hooded shirt and mask tried to grab the 2-year-old from the sidewalk, but was thwarted by a nearby family member of the child.

Police say the person saw the man get into a white car and drive off.