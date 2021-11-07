Cedar Rapids pair sentenced for Mitchell County burglary

OSAGE, Iowa – A Cedar Rapids duo has been sentenced for a Mitchell County break-in.

Tomi Ann Clarke, 48, and Michael Todd Dolezal, 48, both pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for the incident on February 17 in Carpenter. They were accused of breaking into a building and investigators say their truck was found in St. Ansgar with gloves and masks, multiple crowbars with paint transfer, drug paraphernalia, a 9-inch bowie knife, and numerous burglary tools inside.

Clarke received two years of supervised probation and a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her sentence. Dolezal got three to five years of supervised probation. The two have also been ordered to pay restitution.