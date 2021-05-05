Cedar Rapids pair plead not guilty to Mitchell County burglary

OSAGE, Iowa – A Cedar Rapids duo accused of a Mitchell County break-in are pleading not guilty.

Tomi Clarke, 48, and Michael Dolezal, 47, are both charged with third-degree burglary and are now scheduled to stand trial beginning on June 2.

Authorities say they broke into a building in Carpenter on February 18, prying open the door to get inside. Clarke and Dolezal were reportedly seen cruising around Carpenter in a black pickup truck and when the truck was found in St. Ansgar, investigators say it held gloves and masks, multiple crowbars with paint transfer, drug paraphernalia, a 9-inch bowie knife, and numerous burglary tools

Authorities say Dolezal locked the keys in the truck to try and prevent a search.