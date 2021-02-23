Cedar Rapids murder suspect dies after being shot by police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man suspected of stabbing two women, one fatally, before being shot by police has died.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department says Arnell States, 39 of Cedar Rapids, was shot by an officer on Saturday after States allegedly stabbed two women. One victim, Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34 of Cedar Rapids, died as a result of her injuries. The second victim was treated at the hospital and released.

On Saturday, a police officer responding to a 911 call about a disturbance at the Rodeway Inn on 16th Avenue SE encountered the two female victims. They directed the officer toward States, who was running from the scene. Authorities say the officer gave chase and eventually wound up shooting States.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department says States died from his wounds on Tuesday. An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner. The officer who shot States remains on paid administrative leave and the officer’s name will not be released until after an interview by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.