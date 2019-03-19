Cedar Rapids murder defendant charged with theft in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man facing a murder charge in eastern Iowa is also dealing with a years-old theft charge in North Iowa.

Donald Rayfield Harris, 31, is accused of 1st degree murder, 1st degree robbery, and going armed with intent in Linn County. Authorities say he and Rayshaun Friend robbed and shot Tarrence Newman to death in Cedar Rapids on November 12, 2017.

Charges against both Harris and Friend were filed in July 2018 and Harris was finally captured in January.

Before all of that, however, Harris had been charged with 2nd degree theft in Floyd County in 2015. Law enforcement said Harris stole seven checks from a Charles City resident and then cashed them for $5,688.70. Harris failed to appear for his court hearings and a warrant was issued for his arrest. That warrant was finally served Tuesday at the Linn County Jail.

Harris is now scheduled to stand trial in Floyd County on May 16. His Linn County murder trial is awaiting the results of a competency evaluation set for March 27.