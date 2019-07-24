Cedar Rapids man gets 40 years for child porn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Iowa say a 35-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child and for having child pornography.
John Hunt was sentenced Tuesday in Cedar Rapids' federal courthouse. Prosecutors say Hunt pleaded guilty in October to the two counts.
As part of his plea agreement, Hunt admitted that, between 2015 and 2017, he persuaded a minor send him sexually explicit images, then threatened to distribute the images in an effort to get more such images. Investigators say Hunt also had child pornography that included images of prepubescent children.
