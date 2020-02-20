Clear

Cause of Freeborn Co. fire in garage connected to daycare released

A garage suffered significant damage Tuesday after a fire in Freeborn County. KIMT photo

The daycare provider said seven kids were at the home when the fire began.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 8:38 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A fire in a garage connected to an in-home daycare was caused by a malfunction in a fridge/freezer combination, authorities said Thursday.

The daycare provider said seven kids were at the home when the fire began at 17826 760th Ave. at 4 p.m. Monday.

For more on the fire, click here. 

"While en route it was relayed that the garage was attached to the home and the home contained a daycare. All children and adults got out of the home safely. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Freeborn County Sheriff's office arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the garage door and windows," the Albert Lea Fire Department said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Broken Clouds
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -21°
Rochester
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -27°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Proposal to change public education

Image

Mayo clinic doctor tells his story

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Permit approved for k-mart parking lot

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A look at the beautiful weekend ahead

Image

Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

Council discusses Civic Theatre financial woes

Community Events