Cause of Freeborn Co. fire in garage connected to daycare released

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A fire in a garage connected to an in-home daycare was caused by a malfunction in a fridge/freezer combination, authorities said Thursday.

The daycare provider said seven kids were at the home when the fire began at 17826 760th Ave. at 4 p.m. Monday.

"While en route it was relayed that the garage was attached to the home and the home contained a daycare. All children and adults got out of the home safely. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Freeborn County Sheriff's office arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the garage door and windows," the Albert Lea Fire Department said.