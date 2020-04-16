Cause of Albert Lea house fire is under investigation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Albert Lea.

Fire Rescue was called to the 700 block of Fountain Street around 1:30 pm Thursday and arrived to see flames coming from the rear of the building. Crews put out the fire and determined there was no one was home. Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours extinguishing hot spots.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damage with heavy fire damage to the rear of the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Albert Lea Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with this incident.