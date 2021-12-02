Cause for concern, not panic: experts share what you need to know about the Omicron variant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Omicron variant has arrived in Minnesota, just days after the nation's first case of the coronavirus offshoot was detected in California.

Omicron was first identified in South Africa last month, and the CDC says it may spread more easily than other variants - including Delta. Breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated are expected, according to experts, though they believe vaccines are still effective against the new variant.

"As with the other new variants that we have managed, we're at a stage where there is still a lot we need to learn about Omicron," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "There's much more we don't know yet at this point than what we do know, such as how severe the disease is with Omicron, how transmissible it is."

The Minnesota Department of Health says the Hennepin County man infected with Omicron traveled to New York City to attend an anime convention between November 19th and November 21st. The man has since recovered, but had previously been vaccinated more than six months ago, and received a booster shot early last month.

"We may see a reduction of protection against severe disease and hospitalization," said Mayo Clinic Director of Clinical Virology Dr. Matt Binnicker, who shares early evidence suggests the Omicron variant's unusually high number of mutations may impact the efficacy of vaccines and natural immunity.

"I don't think this is going to be an impact from 90% protection to zero, it's going to be a sliding scale."

While Dr. Binnicker doesn't believe the Omicron variant is already spreading widely in communities across the U.S., he does think it's there.

"They actually have gone back now, different countries, and tested samples from the middle of November, and are finding Omicron in patients who tested positive as early as November 19th, November 9th," Dr. Binnicker said. "That tells us that the virus is more widespread than our testing, or our sequencing is telling us."

A survival of the fittest between the Omicron and Delta variants is now underway, according to the doctor, to be decided over the next few weeks by which is more transmissible.

In the wake of Thursday's Omicron announcement, Minnesota resident Deb Kulinski had this message for all - "Get vaccinated. That's what I think. You know why it's here? Because no one's vaccinated, right? Get the booster, do what you're told to do, and quit being stubborn."

Dr. Binnicker does offer some good news about Omicron. He says cases associated with the variant across the world appear to have been mild.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it's evaluating less than 10 other specimens that could also contain the Omicron variant. Leaders from the agency add while we wait for more research to be done on Omicron, we already know how to slow its spread: the pandemic precautions we've heard throughout the past several months, including vaccination and masking.