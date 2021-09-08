Caulking project along the Zumbro River

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A caulking project along the downtown stretch of the Zumbro River began last Monday.

The project will cover over four miles of caulking along and inside the river.

Foreman Ryan Cunningham shared more on the importance of this project.

"This helps seal the concrete," said Cunningham. "Divides it from water running down underneath the concrete."

Cunningham said the caulking usually lasts a couple of years before needing to be replaced again. He is estimating the project should be completed by October or November, but it may take a little longer than anticipated.

"It all depends on the condition of the caulking - how long it takes to rip out the existing," said Cunningham. "Some of it comes out easier than others. Insulation goes fairly quick - so you can get a couple of thousand feet a day if you have a good crew."

The size of a typical crew depends - but Cunningham's crew is about six people.

The project crew has not yet started on the caulking of the retaining walls in the river.

Cunningham said these parts require a lot more environmental and safety considerations.

"Safety, obviously, we're worried about the guys hanging over the side," said Cunningham. "We're still trying to figure out the best way to do that - safety-wise. Environmental, just making sure none of our caulking that we're removing falls in the river, along with the insulation. We want to try and protect this river obviously."