Caucus results issues could mean changes in the future

MASON CITY, Iowa – Monday night’s caucus confusion is causing some to question the usefulness of the Iowa caucuses.

Larry Gallagher, who lives in Mason City said, "It's an old system how they do it, and then they have to verify the count so many times. It all takes time and i think it could be better."

Gallagher says he finds the caucusing process a little frustrating and with so many candidates being considered, there simply wasn't enough room.

"You have so many people and you're trying to divide into groups, you couldn't separate far enough to get away from the other group,” he said.

Gallagher, like so many others, was dismayed when he heard about the results debacle. He thinks it will be an embarrassment to the state and lead to more calls for the caucus system to go away.

"They’ve been wanting to get it away from Iowa already and now I think they're going to have a real good opportunity because of a good argument to get it away from Iowa and that would cost Iowa millions of dollars."

Cerro Gordo County Democratic chairperson JoAnn Hardy thinks the only way forward for the caucuses is to get with the times and modernize.

"I would hope it would stay but with major changes. I wish that we could mark ballots in a caucus setting and have an absentee option so that people that can't come can still participate."

Like many others in the state, Hardy hopes Iowa’s first in the nation status never becomes a thing of the past.

"The caucuses themselves work pretty well. The problem was with the reporting, which actually ruined everything but there you go, but overall the caucuses... It was fabulous, all those candidates and the press and those wonderful young staffers that moved to town,” she said.