Cattle on I-35 blamed for semi rollover crash that injures 2 in Freeborn Co.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 6:44 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Cattle on Interstate-35 are being blamed for a semi rollover accident that resulted in two people being hospitalized.
A semi was traveling southbound on I-35 when the driver was unable to avoid multiple cattle on the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in Geneva Township.
The occupants of the semi, Iovepereet Singh and Gurshehbaj Singh, both of Edmonton, Alberta Canada, were taken to the Albert Lea Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

