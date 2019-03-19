Cattle on I-35 blamed for semi rollover crash that injures 2 in Freeborn Co.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Cattle on Interstate-35 are being blamed for a semi rollover accident that resulted in two people being hospitalized.

A semi was traveling southbound on I-35 when the driver was unable to avoid multiple cattle on the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in Geneva Township.

The occupants of the semi, Iovepereet Singh and Gurshehbaj Singh, both of Edmonton, Alberta Canada, were taken to the Albert Lea Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.