Cattle killed in northeast Iowa semi rollover

Accident happened Monday afternoon in Winneshiek County.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 12:12 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Several head of cattle were killed in a semi rollover Monday in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:10 pm as a semi and trailer loaded with cattle was pulling out of a driveway on 150th Avenue in Frankville Township. The back wheels of the semi got stuck in the ditch and had to be pulled out.

The driver then got out of the semi and, and a few minutes passed, it started to roll down 150th Avenue before entering the east ditch and rolling onto its side. The trailer had to be cut open to free the cattle inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says five head of cattle were killed and four were injured. This accident caused about $45,000 in property damage.

