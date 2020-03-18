Catholic churches suspending in-person services to fight coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Archdiocese of Dubuque is taking an unprecedented step in fighting the coronavirus.

Archbishop Michael Jackels announced that all churches in the Archdiocese, which includes parts of North Iowa, will be canceling in-person masses beginning Thursday, and dispensing from the obligation to attend Mass. In addition, funerals, weddings, and baptisms would be limited to immediate family and only up to about 50 people, communion will not be given, and events like confirmation will be pushed back.

"That's an unprecedented experience for all of our parishioners. We've not been in this circumstance or time before."

Reverend Neil Manternach of Epiphany Parish in Mason City says many churches are seeking alternate ways for parishioners to keep the faith during this time, such as livestreaming services online.

"We are hoping that our Saturday evening 4 p.m. mass would be something where we would be live streaming mass, but without people present. People can still hear something of the gospel message, a homily. Though they can't go to mass, they can experience that through the place where they are most familiar with.

"Mass is commonly celebrated with a church full of people. One of the important roles at mass is not just the priest or the lector or the musician. The key one is the assembly. it's a very different experience to celebrate mass without the congregation or the assembly present, but we know that they're with us in a sort of different way. This is just what we need to do."

While the Diocese of Winona-Rochester is currently not cancelling in-person masses, Bishop John Quinn is dispensing parishioners from the obligation to attend Mass if they feel they are a risk to themselve or others.