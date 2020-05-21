Minnesota archbishop hopeful Gov. Walz will amend his order, wants to avoid 'serious violation of religious freedom'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota churches are planning to defy Gov. Walz’s current COVID-19 executive order and resume worship services next week.

On Monday church doors can be opened to worshipers once again but only 10 at a time.

Now, church leaders want to change that and are calling for equal treatment as malls an other retailers can currently operate at 50-percent capacity.

Thursday the Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod said they’d begin worship services.

On May 26th with Pentecost Sunday as the first day of Sunday services.

The Catholic and Lutheran churches say they’ll only have a congregation capacity of 33-percent.

The Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis says now that the state deems it safe to open retail and non-essential businesses it’s time to safely resume worship services as well.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda “'Im hopeful that Governor Walz will heed our concerns and amend his order to avoid a serious violation of religious freedom.”

The churches say they’ll also rope of every other pew, have only families sit together and won’t allow choirs to sing in groups.