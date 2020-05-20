Clear

Catholic and Lutheran churches say they'll defy Walz' order, reopen May 26

Won't abide executive order limiting services to just 10 people.

Posted: May 20, 2020 7:52 PM
Updated: May 20, 2020 9:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNESOTA – Two Christian denominations are telling Governor Tim Walz they plan to resume church services on May 26, despite his executive order limiting any worship services to 10 people or less.

The Washington, DC-based law firm Becket says The Minnesota Catholic Conference and The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Minnesota sent separate letters to Walz Wednesday stating their intent to hold services at 33-percent capacity.

“Darkness and despair have taken hold of so many of our fellow Americans in the face of the economic and social hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Archbishop Bernard Hebda. “Faith has always been a source of comfort and strength and now more than ever it is of the utmost importance that we are able to meet the spiritual needs of our community.”

Both denominations say they are committed to instituting rigorous social distancing and hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Throughout this crisis, we have been committed to modeling Christ’s love by protecting people from the spread of illness. That’s why it is so disheartening that the Governor has subordinated our spiritual well-being to the economic well-being of the State,” says Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South District of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. “Now that the State has deemed the risk of spreading coronavirus low enough to reopen non-essential business, we respectfully believe that it is our right and duty to safely resume public ministry to the faithful even without the support of the Governor.”

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty says it has also sent Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison a legal letter explaining why continuing to keep churches closed violates the First Amendment.

“If malls, casinos, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants are reopening, why can’t Minnesota churches?” says Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket. “Our Constitution stands for ‘equal justice under law’ and imposing a special disability on churches is anything but. Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison should ensure equal treatment for churches and houses of worship—especially because they are crucial to helping our nation overcome this crisis.”

To read the Catholic and Lutheran letters to Governor Walz, click here and here.

Teddy Tschann, spokesperson for Governor Walz, issued the following statement in response to this development:

"As the Governor has said, this is a challenging situation for him personally and a challenging situation for him as a public official charged with protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans. He remains in routine communication with faith leader across the state and understands the toll this pandemic is taking on the spiritual health of Minnesotans. Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health will be meeting with the Archdiocese this week."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17029

Reported Deaths: 757
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5650476
Stearns178210
Ramsey172074
Nobles13942
Anoka91942
Dakota84125
Olmsted47910
Kandiyohi4201
Washington39819
Clay31821
Scott2711
Rice2702
Wright1821
Sherburne1642
Benton1422
Carver1282
Martin1235
Steele1150
St. Louis10713
Blue Earth930
Todd870
Pine830
Winona7515
Mower720
Carlton670
Freeborn630
Cottonwood590
Polk562
Otter Tail510
Itasca496
Nicollet433
Watonwan410
Dodge390
Meeker380
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Goodhue360
Jackson360
Unassigned359
Chippewa340
Murray330
Becker320
Crow Wing301
Morrison290
Lyon260
Douglas230
Waseca210
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs131
Swift130
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Cass112
Norman110
Pipestone100
Sibley100
Brown102
Kanabec91
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Renville50
Koochiching50
Pope50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln40
Yellow Medicine40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Pennington30
Red Lake30
Traverse30
Redwood30
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15275

Reported Deaths: 367
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk312883
Woodbury234217
Black Hawk162831
Linn89973
Marshall8177
Dallas79511
Johnson5747
Muscatine53133
Wapello4052
Crawford3941
Tama36218
Louisa3154
Scott3098
Dubuque28610
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1742
Washington1738
Sioux1460
Buena Vista1170
Allamakee1154
Plymouth890
Poweshiek878
Warren870
Story811
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry471
Boone460
Cedar431
Guthrie403
Des Moines391
Mahaska371
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa300
Clayton303
Osceola280
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby240
Wright240
Clarke230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Lyon190
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo170
Grundy170
Monona160
Madison161
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Mills120
Hardin120
Howard120
Keokuk120
Audubon111
Hamilton110
Floyd111
Page100
Clay90
Cherokee90
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Carroll70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Winnebago70
Dickinson70
Sac60
Adair60
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Kossuth40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Taylor30
Union20
Lucas20
Emmet20
Palo Alto20
Calhoun20
Cass20
Adams10
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
