Catholic and Lutheran churches say they'll defy Walz' order, reopen May 26

MINNESOTA – Two Christian denominations are telling Governor Tim Walz they plan to resume church services on May 26, despite his executive order limiting any worship services to 10 people or less.

The Washington, DC-based law firm Becket says The Minnesota Catholic Conference and The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Minnesota sent separate letters to Walz Wednesday stating their intent to hold services at 33-percent capacity.

“Darkness and despair have taken hold of so many of our fellow Americans in the face of the economic and social hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Archbishop Bernard Hebda. “Faith has always been a source of comfort and strength and now more than ever it is of the utmost importance that we are able to meet the spiritual needs of our community.”

Both denominations say they are committed to instituting rigorous social distancing and hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Throughout this crisis, we have been committed to modeling Christ’s love by protecting people from the spread of illness. That’s why it is so disheartening that the Governor has subordinated our spiritual well-being to the economic well-being of the State,” says Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South District of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. “Now that the State has deemed the risk of spreading coronavirus low enough to reopen non-essential business, we respectfully believe that it is our right and duty to safely resume public ministry to the faithful even without the support of the Governor.”

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty says it has also sent Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison a legal letter explaining why continuing to keep churches closed violates the First Amendment.

“If malls, casinos, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants are reopening, why can’t Minnesota churches?” says Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket. “Our Constitution stands for ‘equal justice under law’ and imposing a special disability on churches is anything but. Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison should ensure equal treatment for churches and houses of worship—especially because they are crucial to helping our nation overcome this crisis.”

To read the Catholic and Lutheran letters to Governor Walz, click here and here.

Teddy Tschann, spokesperson for Governor Walz, issued the following statement in response to this development:

"As the Governor has said, this is a challenging situation for him personally and a challenging situation for him as a public official charged with protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans. He remains in routine communication with faith leader across the state and understands the toll this pandemic is taking on the spiritual health of Minnesotans. Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health will be meeting with the Archdiocese this week."