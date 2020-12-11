Catch up on holiday movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been feeling cooped up for awhile and looking to do something fun for the holidays, listen up! You can attend a socially distanced drive-in, while also giving back to the community.

every night this weekend... you can go to graham park at the Olmsted county fairgrounds... park your car, sit back and watch a Christmas movie! If that doesn't sound good enough already, you'll also be helping out the youth in the community. It's called the Holiday Drive-In and it's through the non-profit, Rochester My Home. This is a brand new organization that was created during the pandemic with the mission of supporting non-profits that are struggling.

The founder, Brandon Helgeson, said the main focus of the drive-in is giving back to kids in the area. "We're raising money for Channel One and specifically, we're hoping Channel One will use it towards school aged meal programs they have going on and actually are distributing a lot of that right here at the fairgrounds," explained Helgeson. "Then we're working with the council of PTSA's to raise some funds for social programming, meaning that we want that money to be used to keep kids connected to their friends right now."

There is a limit of 60 vehicles that can attend the drive-in and tickets sell out fast. For a list of the movies or to purchase tickets, click here.