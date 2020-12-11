Clear

Catch up on holiday movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

It's time to gather your friends and family to watch a Christmas movie, socially distanced, of course.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:28 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been feeling cooped up for awhile and looking to do something fun for the holidays, listen up! You can attend a socially distanced drive-in, while also giving back to the community.

every night this weekend... you can go to graham park at the Olmsted county fairgrounds... park your car, sit back and watch a Christmas movie! If that doesn't sound good enough already, you'll also be helping out the youth in the community. It's called the Holiday Drive-In and it's through the non-profit, Rochester My Home. This is a brand new organization that was created during the pandemic with the mission of supporting non-profits that are struggling.

The founder, Brandon Helgeson, said the main focus of the drive-in is giving back to kids in the area. "We're raising money for Channel One and specifically, we're hoping Channel One will use it towards school aged meal programs they have going on and actually are distributing a lot of that right here at the fairgrounds," explained Helgeson. "Then we're working with the council of PTSA's to raise some funds for social programming, meaning that we want that money to be used to keep kids connected to their friends right now."

There is a limit of 60 vehicles that can attend the drive-in and tickets sell out fast. For a list of the movies or to purchase tickets, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367218

Reported Deaths: 4257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin769021200
Ramsey32625566
Dakota26208224
Anoka25815250
Washington16277139
Stearns15611139
St. Louis10717147
Scott980564
Wright952955
Olmsted779941
Sherburne680448
Carver566516
Clay565567
Kandiyohi489239
Rice470742
Blue Earth459019
Crow Wing411844
Otter Tail373434
Chisago362920
Benton349661
Nobles331939
Winona322236
Douglas308146
Mower300623
Polk296435
McLeod269628
Morrison266935
Goodhue254035
Lyon253520
Beltrami252323
Becker241624
Itasca233327
Isanti228822
Steele22839
Carlton224726
Todd205915
Nicollet186727
Mille Lacs182437
Pine177610
Brown176021
Freeborn174912
Le Sueur173012
Cass168713
Meeker168220
Waseca153011
Roseau14648
Martin138323
Wabasha12692
Hubbard126033
Redwood116921
Renville113732
Cottonwood10905
Chippewa108316
Dodge10171
Wadena9698
Watonwan9684
Houston9274
Rock92610
Sibley9064
Aitkin87130
Fillmore8690
Pipestone81818
Pennington8119
Kanabec79617
Yellow Medicine77313
Swift71713
Faribault7154
Murray6755
Jackson6492
Pope6213
Clearwater60010
Stevens5975
Marshall59511
Wilkin5015
Lake48110
Lac qui Parle4774
Koochiching4716
Lincoln4181
Unassigned41559
Norman3938
Big Stone3802
Mahnomen3476
Grant3326
Kittson30612
Red Lake2693
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1271
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 251120

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36942357
Linn15347173
Scott12690100
Black Hawk11726156
Woodbury11312142
Johnson1025541
Dubuque9866101
Story731425
Pottawattamie729382
Dallas703260
Sioux401029
Webster399442
Cerro Gordo395152
Marshall372251
Clinton368348
Buena Vista331314
Muscatine326074
Des Moines321223
Warren320317
Plymouth306745
Wapello281372
Lee248421
Jones245719
Jasper245647
Marion226725
Henry22628
Carroll212726
Bremer210814
Crawford190416
Benton184725
Tama161842
Jackson159917
Washington159816
Boone158612
Dickinson154712
Delaware152722
Mahaska143129
Wright13908
Clay13707
Kossuth13449
Buchanan130910
Hardin129712
Hamilton128715
Page12615
Clayton124011
Cedar123215
Harrison121333
Floyd118424
Winneshiek117614
Fayette116912
Mills116310
Butler114312
Lyon113110
Calhoun11277
Poweshiek109314
Cherokee10704
Iowa104314
Winnebago101025
Hancock9988
Allamakee99014
Sac9569
Chickasaw9546
Louisa95022
Union9268
Grundy92114
Cass90426
Mitchell89511
Appanoose86214
Emmet85926
Humboldt8496
Shelby84415
Jefferson8356
Guthrie83115
Madison8115
Franklin80221
Palo Alto7245
Keokuk70710
Pocahontas6314
Unassigned6260
Howard6139
Ida61216
Montgomery58411
Osceola5842
Greene5772
Clarke5434
Davis52211
Adair50311
Monona4959
Taylor4903
Monroe48613
Fremont4193
Worth4151
Van Buren4145
Lucas3886
Decatur3681
Wayne3297
Audubon3233
Ringgold2992
Adams2062
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow Stays Mainly South Friday Into Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/11

Image

Coins for a Cause happening in Rochester

Image

Holiday drive-in at the Fairgrounds

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre win fourth state solo

Image

Stewartville's Erin Lamb will play basketball to stay in shape for college volleyball

Image

Rochester residents receive Mayor's Medal of Honor

Image

Rochester residents receive Mayor's Medal of Honor

Image

DMC releases their annual report

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Community Events