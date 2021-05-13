Catalytic converters found and returned to Eyota business after being stolen

EYOTA, Minn- For months, catalytic converters have been going missing from vehicles throughout Olmsted County. Thieves have been stealing them because of the precious metals they contain and recently, three went missing from Dahl Trucks in Eyota. While many people who've had them stolen still haven't found or gotten them replaced, Dahl Trucks was able to get theirs back.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spotted 60-year-old Keith Wilcox leaving the business on Wednesday and pulled him over. Wilcox was found to be in possession of eight catalytic converters.

The converters were found in the passenger seat of Wilcox's car but roughly $9,000 worth of damage was endured.

"There's several individuals out doing this but the word's getting out, they're getting caught, so hopefully they take note they're catching up to these people," explained Dahl Trucks Manager Jon Helland.

Wilcox was arrested and is facing multiple charges. This is the second time in 60 days the business had converters stolen from them.