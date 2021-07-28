Catalytic converter thief sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused catalytic converter thief is pleading guilty.

Keith Allen Wilcox, 60 of Rochester, was arrested on May 12 and charged with three felonies: theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says Wilcox was seen by a deputy in the parking lot of Dahl Truck and a search of Wilcox’ vehicle discovered eight catalytic converters. Three vehicles at Dahl Truck were found to be missing their converters.

Wilcox has pleaded guilty to all charges and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.