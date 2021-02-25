Catalytic converter theft continues in Southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn- Across Southeastern Minnesota, catalytic converters are continuing to get stolen. Authorities are reporting a spike in them getting swiped and Fillmore County Sheriff's Office Investigator Dan Dornink says he doesn't expect thieves to stop anytime soon.

"It all comes down to supply and demand," Dornink tells KIMT News 3. "The scrap value of these at the junkyards has reached

the point where people can get anywhere from one to two, to maybe upwards of 500 dollars from one of these converters."

the converters are used to remove pollutants from a car's exhaust. According to Dornink, since the fall, the department has received dozens of reports of them being swiped. Thieves are also stealing them during particular times of the day.

"Most of the ones we dealt with have been in the early morning hours and very late at night," explained Dornink.

Fillmore County isn't the only Minnesota county where authorities are seeing an uptick in this crime. Catalytic converter theft is also an ongoing issue in Olmsted. Rochester Police Department tell KIMT News 3 that so far 13 have been stolen this week.

Anyone caught stealing catalytic converters can be charged with misdemeanor theft and tampering with a vehicle. A bill was introduced in the Minnesota senate earlier this month to crack down on the thefts. Replacing a stolen one could cost a couple thousand dollars.