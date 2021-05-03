Catalytic converter stolen from PossAbiltiies van

ROCHESTER, Minn- A local organization has been the target of catalytic converter theft not once but twice. Last week, PossAbillities, a disability services and support organization found it missing from one of its vans.

According to Rochester Police Department, the theft happened between April 26th and 27th. This is the second time it's happened to the same van. PossAbilties tried catching the burglars but were not able to.

"We've had videos of the person that was taking them," said its transportation supervisor Lee Groebner. "They even used a shovel one time during the winter. But the videos didn't help because you can't see the face with the masks and the hoods on."

To prevent the issue from continuing, the disability services and support organization cut off the catalytic converters from the busses. That's not the only thing they are doing to stop it.

"We're going to try painting them with colored paint as they did up in the cities," said Groebner. "Some of the other places in town like U-Haul, they've been putting metal strands on them and we might try that because it would be harder to get a saw through that cable."

Grebner also believes thieves are stealing them because of the precious metals they contain.