Catalytic converter crime wave continues in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thieves have again removed multiple catalytic converters from vehicles.

The latest report says the pollution control devices were stolen from 11 vehicles at a business in the 1100 block of Valleyhigh Drive NW in Rochester. The thefts happened sometime between March 7 and March 12.

Dozens of catalytic converters have been reported stolen in southeastern Minnesota since mid-February. The devices contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium, that are valuable to metal dealers and can cost $1,000 a piece or more.