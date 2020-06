CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Firefighters quickly put out the flames at a Clear Lake home Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of South 3rd Street just before 1 pm and it took them about five minutes to extinguish the house fire. No one was home at the time but a neighbor opened a window to let out a trapped cat.

The flames caused about $8,000 in damage and the Clear Lake Fire Department says they may have been caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.