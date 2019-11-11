Clear

Castro calls for Iowa and New Hampshire to lose 'first-in-the-nation' status

Julian Castro
Says the states aren't 'reflective' of the United States as a whole

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Democratic candidate Julian Castro says Iowa and New Hampshire shouldn’t be first-in-the-nation anymore when it comes to picking Presidents.

"I actually believe we do need to change the order of the states because I don't believe we're the same country we were in 1972,” says Castro, the former Mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. “That's when Iowa first held its caucus first, and by the time we have the next presidential election in 2024, it'll have been more than 50 years since 1972. Our country's changed a lot in those 50 years.”

While campaigning in Iowa City on Sunday, Castro called for “a reordering of the Democratic primary schedule to reflect the diversity of our country.”

"The Democratic Party's changed a lot,” says Castro. “What I really appreciate about Iowans and the folks in New Hampshire is that they take this process very seriously. They vet the candidates, they show up at town halls, they give people a good hearing. At the same time, demographically it's not reflective of the United States as a whole, certainly not reflective of the Democratic Party, and I believe that other states should have their chance.”

“So yes, of course, we need to find other states--and that doesn't mean that Iowa and New Hampshire still can't play an important role,” says Castro, “but I don't believe that forever we should be married to Iowa and New Hampshire going first, and that's the truth of the way I see it."

Recent reports have indicated Castro is refocusing his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Iowa, Nevada, and Texas

