Castle Community has successful opening weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A project a year in the making, Rochester's new, unique commuity space, Castle Community, was open to the public for the first time this holiday weekend.

People were able to get tours of the building, go to the new Cameo restaurant, and attend events at the space like a concert and pop-up artists market.

Noura Anderson is an artist with the new space and has been with the project since day one. While the weekend events were successful, it's the tours of the historic building that stick out to her.

"It's been fun going on tours and having people share with us their memories in the space and how they remember it when they were here, and watching their reactions with what we've done with the place," she said.

Anderson estimates about 1,000 people coming to see the space throughout the weekend. She also said Cameo restaurant has been at capacity since it opened on Friday. The positive turnout leaves her almost speechless.

"It's hard to believe its real and it's here, and its so exciting," she said.

The entire building is scheduled to open in early December.