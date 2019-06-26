Clear

Iowa casino dealer accused of trying to help players win

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 1:28 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo casino card dealer has been accused of cheating for the benefit of players.

Black Hawk County court records say 27-year-old Jordan Makinster is charged with a felony: altering the outcome of a gambling game. His lawyers didn't immediately return messages Wednesday from The Associated Press.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Makinster is accused of altering his deals during a game called Match 'Em High Low at the Isle Casino Hotel. The court records say he'd arrange the cards in groups of pairs and runs and then false shuffle to create a greater likelihood the groupings would remain together, giving patrons a better chance of winning.

The records say that increased his chances of being rewarded with larger tips from the happy winners.

