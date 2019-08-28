Clear
Casey's introduces new “Midwest Mystery Pizza”

Image courtesy Casey's

Casey’s said Wednesday the pizza included pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce and fire-roasted corn.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:57 AM

Casey’s has introduced its new “Midwest Mystery Pizza.”

Earlier in August, the general store launched a social media campaign for fans to guess what was int he pizza.

Casey’s is now looking for a permanent name for the pizza.

Whoever suggests the winning name will receive free Casey’s pizza for a year.

