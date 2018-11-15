Clear

Cases of polio-like illness AFM continue to rise, still few answers

The CDC is investigating 252 cases of acute flaccid myelitis, including 90 confirmed cases in 27 states.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:04 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Acute flaccid myelitis, also known AFM, is a polio-like illness that continues to spread.

Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 252 cases of AFM, including 90 confirmed cases in 27 states. Both Iowa and Minnesota have confirmed cases.

Graham Briggs is the director of Olmsted County Public Health. He reports there's still no confirmed or suspected cases in Rochester or Olmsted County.

Health officials at the local, state, and federal level are still trying learn more about the infectious disease that's mostly found in children and can cause paralysis. Symptoms of AFM include limb weakness, facial drooping, and trouble swallowing or speaking.

Briggs said AFM isn't anything new. The CDC noted a large number of cases being reported in 2014. Now, researchers are trying to figure out how and why it's continuing to spread, which can cause concern.

Since October, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has wanted answers. So much so that she's met with medical experts and families of recently diagnosed children, and even sent letters to the CDC.

"I think part of this is pushing for the data so we can understand who's getting it and why," Klobuchar said, "But then also pushing them to figure out what's wrong."

Health officials like Briggs say it's not that simple.

"Infectious diseases are tricky and so you never really know what they've got up their sleeve," Briggs said.

He adds the effort to understand the disease can take time.

"We wouldn't want to do that quickly and increase the chance that we do it wrong I think at the federal level," Briggs said. "So while the senator [Klobuchar] asked some very valid questions, it's going to take some time until we can really comfortably answer those I think as a nation."

Briggs said the large number of cases being investigated might actually help researchers understand the infectious disease better.

No deaths have been reported from the illness this year.

