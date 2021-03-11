Cases of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea are skyrocketing in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Preliminary data showed cases of gonorrhea tripled in Cerro Gordo County in 2020.

Iowa Department of Public Health statistics show the county had 35 reported cases of gonorrhea in 2019 and 110 in 2020. That’s an increase of around 314% and health officials say gonorrhea is showing an increased resistance to treatment.

“CG Public Health typically sees about 3-7 cases in a year, the rest being reported by other providers,” says Sam Severson, Disease Prevention Specialist and Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Program Coordinator at CG Public Health. “In December of 2020 we had 14 cases alone.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered the course of treatment in January 2020 to include a much more powerful antibiotic due to an increased resistance to traditional antibiotic treatments. Health officials say men and women with gonorrhea should be retested three months after treatment of the initial infection, regardless of whether they believe that their sex partners were successfully treated.

“The best defense against sexually transmitted diseases, like gonorrhea, is prevention,” says Severson. “STDs are preventable through consistent and correct condom use during sex, getting tested regularly for STDs and HIV, and getting treated for positive results. Condoms are proven to decrease your chance of infection by 98%.”

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection that, if left untreated, can cause infertility. CG Public Health offers free and confidential STD and HIV testing and free condoms at its Mason City offices, 2570 4th ST SW, Suite 1, 50401-4655. For an appointment, call 641-421-9300.