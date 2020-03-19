Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota climb to 89

Public health officials in Minnesota announced Thursday that there are now 89 cases in the state, an increase of 12 from Wednesday.

That number includes the first case in Mower County and six cases in Olmsted County. Just over 3,000 tests have been conducted.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

