Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota climb to 89

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 11:03 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:18 AM

Public health officials in Minnesota announced Thursday that there are now 89 cases in the state, an increase of 12 from Wednesday.

That number includes the first case in Mower County and six cases in Olmsted County. Just over 3,000 tests have been conducted. 

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

