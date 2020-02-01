Case of meth lab near the Franklin County Courthouse ends in probation

HAMPTON, Iowa – No more time behind bars for the man accused of setting up a meth lab across the street from the Franklin County Courthouse.

Brady Joe Hunt, 39 of Hampton, was arrested in May 2019 after Hampton police got reports of drug activity on the roof of a building on 1st Street NW across from the courthouse. Officers said they found a red lunch box on the roof with smoke coming out of it. Court documents state there was a tank inside the lunch box with a hose next to it and a measuring cup with some kind of chemical in it.

Hunt had been reported up on the roof and police say a search of his apartment found heroin, marijuana, and numerous pills of Alprazolam.

Hunt eventually pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-3rd offense and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. He’s been sentenced to two years of probation and $315 fine. Hunt must also complete substance abuse treatment.