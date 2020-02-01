Clear

Case of meth lab near the Franklin County Courthouse ends in probation

Hampton man takes plea deal on drug charges.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – No more time behind bars for the man accused of setting up a meth lab across the street from the Franklin County Courthouse.

Brady Joe Hunt, 39 of Hampton, was arrested in May 2019 after Hampton police got reports of drug activity on the roof of a building on 1st Street NW across from the courthouse. Officers said they found a red lunch box on the roof with smoke coming out of it. Court documents state there was a tank inside the lunch box with a hose next to it and a measuring cup with some kind of chemical in it.

Hunt had been reported up on the roof and police say a search of his apartment found heroin, marijuana, and numerous pills of Alprazolam.

Hunt eventually pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-3rd offense and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. He’s been sentenced to two years of probation and $315 fine. Hunt must also complete substance abuse treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
A beautiful weekend in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Fact Checking Politicans

Image

The Future of Ramp 6

Image

Folwell Follies

Image

1/31 Weather Sean

Image

Channel One Food Bank gets new truck

Image

Coronavirus impacting flights

Image

Trump at Drake University

Image

Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters

Community Events