Case of Legionnaire's disease traced to Albert Lea hotel

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – State health officials are warning anyone who stayed at an Albert Lea hotel in late June about an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says two lab-confirmed cases of the disease have been traced to unrelated groups staying at the Ramada by Wyndham Albert Lea. MDH says the victims spent time in the pool/hot tub area around the las weekend of June. One remains hospitalized and the other has been treated and discharges. Investigators are looking into reports of additional people with this exposure who are experiencing illnesses that might be Legionnaires’ disease.

Experts say the illness is spread by inhaling the fine spray from water sources containing Legionella bacteria. It is not spread from person to person and the time between exposure to the bacteria and the onset of symptoms can be up to 14 days.

“If you spent time at the hotel between June 22 and June 29 and are ill now, or if you develop illness in the two weeks following your visit, please see a health care provider to be evaluated for possible Legionnaires’ disease,” says Kris Ehresmann, director of the infectious disease division at MDH.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial pneumonia that can be severe, so prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment is important. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing. Most people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not develop Legionnaires’ disease. People over the age of 50, current or former smokers, or those with certain medical conditions including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease, cancer, diabetes, and kidney or liver disease are at increased risk.