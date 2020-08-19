Cascade Lake beach closed again in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cascade Lake beach has been closed again due to elevated levels of bacteria.

This is the second time this summer the Rochester Parks & Recreation Department has tested the lake’s water and found higher than normal levels of E. coli bacteria. Such results can be caused by wildlife, excessive rainfall, and extreme heat in shallow bodies of water like Cascade Lake.

Olmsted County Public Health will test the water again and the beach and lake will be closed at least until those results come back.

Health officials say there is always some level of bacteria in natural bodies of water and regular tests are done to make sure Rochester’s city beaches are safe.