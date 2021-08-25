Cascade lake beach closed in Rochester due to E. coli in the water

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cascade Lake beach is being closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department says it works with Olmsted County Public health to regularly test water samples from city beaches. Some bacteria is always present but recent results from Cascade Lake showed higher levels of E. coli bacteria.

Experts say excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow bodies of water, and wildlife can all be common causes for bacteria levels to increase.

“We take seriously our role in ensuring our parks and recreation facilities are safe for our residents and visitors,” says Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman. “As such, we have been taking the needed steps as the bacteria levels have been monitored. We will provide an updated communication to the community when levels return to a state where we can safely open the beach and lake.”

