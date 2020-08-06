Cascade Lake beach to reopen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cascade Lake beach is reopening after bacteria levels decline.

The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department had shut down the beach after tests taken on July 28 and 29 showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.

The city, in partnership with Olmsted County Public Health, regularly tests water samples from city beaches and while there is always some bacteria present in natural bodies of water, things like excessive rainfall, extreme heat, and wildlife can cause those bacteria levels to increase.

Cascade Lake beach will reopen on Friday.