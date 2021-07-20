Cascade Lake beach now open 7 days a week in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mining activities are now finished at Cascade Lake and the beach will be open seven days a week until Labor Day.

We are excited to be able to have the beach and water open to residents and visitors any day of the week,” says Rochester Parks & Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt. “Cascade Lake continues to be a well trafficked park and we are happy it is being enjoyed.”

Rochester Parks & Rec says Mathy Construction has completed a mining operation that could have lasted until 2023 ahead of schedule. Restoration work still needs to be done, including the removal of a large pile of land at the site, and that work is expected to take another year or two.

Rochester residents and visitors are asked to be safe in and around Cascade Lake beach because there will be no lifeguards on duty.

