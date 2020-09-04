Cascade Beach Re-Opens for Labor Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It just started to feel like fall, but it may already be time to bust out your beach towel again.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is re-opening Cascade Beach for Labor Day weekend after a tumultuous summer.

Following the drowning of a 7-year-old boy, Cascade Beach has been closed several times due to concerns about E. coli levels in the water.

Officials are now assuring the public it will be safe to take a swim this weekend.

"We feel that it's at a safe level now. There aren't any concerns with having folks come out and enjoy some time in the lake," said Ben Boldt, Recreation Supervisor at the Rochester Parks and Recreations Department.

Boldt reminds anyone visiting Cascade Beach this weekend to practice proper hygiene and rinse off after swimming.