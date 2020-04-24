Casablanca is struggling to keep its doors open after the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Casablanca first opened its doors in Rochester 6 years ago with nothing and it's been the owners livelihood since then. And now, they're worried they might have to go through that all over again.

The reality a lot of small businesses and restaurants are facing right now is they don't know what the future holds. Amber Bojji owns the empty restaurant and her husband is the chef. They need $24,000 just to be able to open their doors again. Bojji said she's applied for the small business loan and the Paycheck Protection Program, but the funds ran out before she could be approved. She explained this money is the minimum amount they need just to get caught up on the rent. "Everywhere we try to look for help, there's just no help. In our hearts, we've always tried to be the helpful ones when people come to us and we've had a lot of people come to us," said Bojji. "Even since the day we opened had nothing, but whatever we could give, we'd give."

Bojji is trying to remain positive, but their funds keep draining. "We're trying to remain hopeful because there is still so much to be grateful and thankful for," said Bojji. "But we're still in uncharted territory and we're still scared to know what the next step is. I mean, we don't know when we'll be able to reopen. Obviously funds are getting thinner and thinner and thinner with not bringing in any income."

As of right now, Minnesota's stay at home order is set to continue through May 4th, which means Casablanca and other restaurants will be closed through then too. If you would like to support Casablanca, you can donate to its GoFundMe.