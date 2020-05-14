Clear

Casablanca is making some changes before re-opening

Restaurants are starting to prepare for opening their doors again.

Posted: May 14, 2020 8:11 PM
Updated: May 14, 2020 8:19 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last month, we introduced you to the owner of Casablanca who was worried the restaurant wouldn't be able to re-open post pandemic. They're still short on money, but they're remaining hopeful and putting safety precautions in place for when they can reopen next month.

Owner, Amber Bojji, said the health of customers and staff is going to be her number one priority. Casablanca removed 7 tables from the floor to allow more room for social distancing. Bojji explained she wants everyone to feel comfortable and safe at the restaurant. Some safety measures Casablanca is putting in place is making sure staff members are wearing gloves and a mask when delivering food to tables.

Because Casablanca will have to provide bottled water, use paper napkins instead of linen ones and buy plastic silverware - that will create even more expenses. But Bojji said she's hoping the changes will be beneficial. "Yes, we are prepared to have to spend more money. But I'm hopeful that it will pay off," said Bojji. "And when I say that, I mean that I hope that will increase business because they know that we're caring for them and we are taking the steps to secure their own health and everything."

Bojji said they did finally get approved for the Paycheck Protection Program whereas before, they weren't having any luck. She said that money will be able to cover April, so they'll just have to see where May takes them. Overall though, Bojji said she's looking forward to the future. "As we get into this because of course, everybody is gonna be at first like 'oh, gosh.' But as they start to come back and people start to see this happening, I mean, people are gonna start to feel more and more comfortable and they're gonna talk to their friends, 'oh, don't worry, you're gonna be fine' this and that," explained Bojji. "It really is a time will tell situation. But I do feel like once they see the measures we're taking, more people will get out, more people will see that."

