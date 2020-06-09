Casablaca prepares for indoor dining

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You can start eating inside Minnesota restaurants on Wednesday, but outdoor dining didn't bring in as many customers as some hoped for.

Casablanca added more tables to their patio to be able to serve more guests outside, but it didn't do the trick. Owner, Amber Bojji said they have all the safety measures in place because they don't want to have another set back. "I'm wondering if maybe there's a majority of our clientele that maybe are a little more cautious about it, so they are going to take their time coming back," Bojji said. "We are exercising every measure possible."

Bojji said they were excited to finally serve customers again after just offering take out the the last few months. Before customers are seated outside, an employee will take their temperature then bring out bottled water and their own hand sanitizer. Casablanca does require its employees and customers to wear a mask until you're seated at your table.

Because customers could still be hesitant to eat out at a restaurant, that's only adding to the lower amount of revenue Casablaca is bringing in. "We have talked to a few guests that are still doing take out with us and we've let them know that our patio is open and they said, 'we're just not there yet.' We're completely understandable, so we are continuing with our takeout," Bojji explained.

Casablanca is prepared for Wednesday for indoor dining by already removing half of their tables to promote social distancing. To hopefully bring in some income they've been missing, Bojji said they're hosting wine and scotch tasting events this summer. You can check out their Facebook page if you're interested.