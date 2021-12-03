Car/van crash on Broadway Avenue sends driver to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was critically injured after a car and van collided on Broadway Avenue intersection Friday.

The Rochester Police Department says the crash happened around 2:40 pm in the 1600 block of Broadway Ave. S. Police say the car was trying to cross Broadway when it was t-boned by the van. The car then flipped through a fence and came to rest near the Caribou Coffee drive-thru. The van crashed into a pole.

Officers say they had to cut out the back door of the car to remove the critically injured driver, who was then taken to St. Marys Hospital.