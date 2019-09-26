Clear

Carson King says he's 'forever grateful' for avalanche of donations

Carson King
Carson King

'Beer money' sign has brought in over $1 million for children's hospital.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 9:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – His sign asking for beer money on ESPN turned into a massive fundraiser for the Iowa Children’s Hospital and now he’s thanking the public for their generosity.

Carson King posted a tweet Thursday, writing “I don’t really have the words to describe my feelings as this fundraiser has taken off.”
King held a poster that said "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" on ESPN's "College GameDay" in Ames on September 14. As the money came pouring in, King decided to donate it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

As of Thursday night, King writes that over $1.78 million has been donated.

In his tweet, King also writes “Our society can be so divisive at times. But these two weeks have shown we have the power to come together and make a difference. I hope this can be an inspiration for all of us going forward.”

King says the fundraiser will continue through 11:59 pm Monday.

