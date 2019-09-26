Clear

Carson King getting his own day in Iowa

"I’m declaring this Saturday as Carson King Day in honor of his selfless generosity toward the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital," Reynolds said.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:57 AM

Carson King is getting his own day.

The Iowa man whose story went national will have his day Saturday after Gov. Kim Reynolds declared it Carson King Day.

King became an Iowa sensation after his sign asking for beer money on ESPN's College Gameday turned into a gesture of donation money to the Iowa Children's Hospital.

King became an Iowa sensation after his sign asking for beer money on ESPN’s College Gameday turned into a gesture of donation money to the Iowa Children’s Hospital.

King has raised well over $1M.

