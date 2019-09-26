Carson King getting his own day in Iowa

Over 1.13 Million Dollars in total contributions for @UIchildrens after @BuschBeer and @venmo match! Do you think we can hit 2 Million by the end of the month? 🤔 #ForTheKids
— Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 24, 2019
Carson King is getting his own day.
The Iowa man whose story went national will have his day Saturday after Gov. Kim Reynolds declared it Carson King Day.
"I’m declaring this Saturday as Carson King Day in honor of his selfless generosity toward the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital," Reynolds said.
King became an Iowa sensation after his sign asking for beer money on ESPN’s College Gameday turned into a gesture of donation money to the Iowa Children’s Hospital.
King has raised well over $1M.
