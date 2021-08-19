Car/semi collision kills one person in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after a car smashed into a semi Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:35 am at the intersection of 300th Street and Ridge Avenue in Butler County. A northbound semi driven by Dillon Nissen, 20 of Reinbeck, was slowing to make a left-hand turn when the car driven by Mary Vry, 82 of Parkersburg, crashed into the back driver’s side of the semi trailer.

The State Patrol says Vry’s vehicle rolled into the west ditch and Vry was thrown from the vehicle and killed. Nissen was not harmed.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.