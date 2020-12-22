Car/semi collision in western Iowa kills southern Minnesota driver

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision in western Iowa.

It happened around 3:22 pm Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street in Calhoun County. The Iowa State patrol says Rose Kristine Kallemeyn, 28 of Jackson, Minnesota, was rounding the curve heading north in a car while Garry Dennis Hayes II, 56 of West Des Moines, was rounding the curve heading south in a semi.

The State Patrol says Kallemeyn crossed the center line and there was a head-on crash. A crash report says Kallemeyn was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Hayes was not injured in the collision.

The State Patrol says Kallemeyn was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Fire Department, Lytton Fire Department, Calhoun County EMS, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.