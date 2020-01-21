Car/semi collision in Olmsted County injures one

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Chatfield man is hurt after colliding with a semi in Olmsted County.

It happened just after 1:30 pm Tuesday at the interchange of Highway 52 and Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Alvin Betts, 25 of Chatfield, was driving north when he crashed with a southbound semi turning east to the I-90 on ramp.

Betts suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The semi driver, Bruce Ladale pate Claiborne, 29 of Dallas, Texas, was not injured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.