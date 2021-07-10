Carrie Chapman Catt girlhood home listed as part of National Votes for Women Trail

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - She was a key figure in securing women's right to vote. Decades later, her legacy has been felt across the country and around the world.

Carrie Chapman Catt, who grew up near Charles City, dedicated her life to women's suffrage, and was instrumental in campaigning for the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which ensured the right for women to vote. She also founded the League of Women Voters and the then-International Woman Suffrage Alliance (now the International Alliance of Women). Now, her childhood home has been listed on the National Votes for Women Trail, which commemorates the people, places and events of the suffrage struggle.

Growing up, Catt's great great nephew Tim Lane admitted that he did not know much about the legacy his aunt established.

"There was an article in the Waterloo Courier about the Sullivan Brothers, and it made history more real for me. My family said, 'if you're impressed by that, you should know that your aunt was quite the historical figure as well.'"

Since then, he's been discovering more and more of his famous relative's work.

"There isn't a week that I spend looking at her history that something new doesn't come up. Opposing the sale of scrap iron to Japan prior to World War II, a speech she gave in Rome where Mussolini welcomed this international suffrage group, and said, 'we don't need suffrage here in Italy. We put our women on a pedastal.' She spoke up to facist leaders and time and time again, there were instances where she did remarkable things."

Speaking at Friday's trail marker dedication, he notes of Catt's important part in American history, and would go on to have worldwide recognition.

"Turkey had a stamp in her honor. The King of Norway was aware of her, Parliament was aware of her. There were banner headlines in London when she arrived on a steamship. It was just that global of an impact."

Now, current generations can carry on what she started, including being an active participation in civics.

"She was always encouraging graduating classes to get involved and be active and believe in a better future."

The National Votes for Women Trail features nearly 2,200 sites.