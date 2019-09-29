Carpenters building sheds for deserving veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s a unique way to give back to veterans by building something they need. The local Sisters Carpenter's Union is donating their labor to build sheds to show their appreciation for those who served.

It's a labor of love to help out veterans in need.

Tanya Lutgen is volunteering today. She's in her 3rd year apprenticeship and apart of the carpenters union.

She's giving up her Saturday to build a new shed for a woman who served her country.

“It's nice for us women to get out there and show we can do just what men can do,” She said.

The American Legion Post 92 is working in partnership with The Carpenters Union Local 1382 to provide sheds to deserving veterans. A small thank you for serving our country.

The women building the shed are getting more than the warm feeling helping someone, they’re also building a sense of community.

“Back in the day didn't have the same rights as men, that we can't physically do what and it is a man’s trade. It has been for years but we're starting to see more and more women and I love it,” said Lutgen.