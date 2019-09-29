Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City Full Story

Carpenters building sheds for deserving veterans

Volunteers are helping those who served our country

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 2:06 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s a unique way to give back to veterans by building something they need. The local Sisters Carpenter's Union is donating their labor to build sheds to show their appreciation for those who served.
It's a labor of love to help out veterans in need.
Tanya Lutgen is volunteering today. She's in her 3rd year apprenticeship and apart of the carpenters union.
She's giving up her Saturday to build a new shed for a woman who served her country.

“It's nice for us women to get out there and show we can do just what men can do,” She said.

The American Legion Post 92 is working in partnership with The Carpenters Union Local 1382 to provide sheds to deserving veterans. A small thank you for serving our country.

The women building the shed are getting more than the warm feeling helping someone, they’re also building a sense of community.

“Back in the day didn't have the same rights as men, that we can't physically do what and it is a man’s trade. It has been for years but we're starting to see more and more women and I love it,” said Lutgen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 43°
The rain will not go away
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester LGBT pride 2019

Image

Building shed

Image

Mayo falls in Vikings Prep Spotlight Series to Mankato West

Image

Weather forecast 9/28

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Image

Grief Workshop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/27

Community Events