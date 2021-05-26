Car/motorcycle collision injures two in Fillmore County

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office says two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle/car collision Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:13 pm on Fillmore County Road 8 near the intersection with Mower/Fillmore Road, north of Spring Valley. Both car driver and motorcycle rider suffered unspecified injuries and were hospitalized.

Spring Valley Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this collision, which is under investigation with the help of the State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.