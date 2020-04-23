Caring for yourself even in times of uncertainty

MASON CITY, Iowa - The coronavirus is front and center when it comes to medical concerns today. But that doesn't mean you should ignore other health concerns, like heart conditions or strokes.

Dr. Denisa Hagau, MD, is a cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa.

"I took care of a few people coming in much later than they were supposed to. I discussed it with them, they started having symptoms 2-3 days before they showed up to the hospital."

The reason behind that? They were afraid of contracting the virus while at the hospital receiving treatment, so they tried to wait it out at home. However, that can leave permanent, irreparable damage if not treated.

"By then, the heart muscle that did not get enough blood supply is scarred, is dead. You end up having congestive heart failure, which could've been prevented if you were to come in in enough time."

"We can act in time and prevent you from having irreparable damage. We can open up the artery with stints or surgical intervention, but we definitely can help."

In addition, there are safety measures in place, separating those who are being treated for coronavirus away from others.

"You would be much less likely contracting the virus coming in for a serious condition than your risk of having a problem at home if you don't seek attention for it."

For those who are needing non-urgent care but would like to do so from the comfort of their own home, MercyOne is providing virtual visits.