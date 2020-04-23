Clear
Caring for yourself even in times of uncertainty

While most medical attention is currently coronavirus focused, seeking attention for serious health concerns like heart attacks and strokes remains important

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 2:37 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The coronavirus is front and center when it comes to medical concerns today. But that doesn't mean you should ignore other health concerns, like heart conditions or strokes.

Dr. Denisa Hagau, MD, is a cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa.

"I took care of a few people coming in much later than they were supposed to. I discussed it with them, they started having symptoms 2-3 days before they showed up to the hospital."

The reason behind that? They were afraid of contracting the virus while at the hospital receiving treatment, so they tried to wait it out at home. However, that can leave permanent, irreparable damage if not treated.

"By then, the heart muscle that did not get enough blood supply is scarred, is dead. You end up having congestive heart failure, which could've been prevented if you were to come in in enough time."

"We can act in time and prevent you from having irreparable damage. We can open up the artery with stints or surgical intervention, but we definitely can help."

In addition, there are safety measures in place, separating those who are being treated for coronavirus away from others.

"You would be much less likely contracting the virus coming in for a serious condition than your risk of having a problem at home if you don't seek attention for it."

For those who are needing non-urgent care but would like to do so from the comfort of their own home, MercyOne is providing virtual visits.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2722

Reported Deaths: 179
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3748

Reported Deaths: 90
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
